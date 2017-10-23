Afghan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani to arrive in India tomorrow

New Delhi: Afghanistan’s President, Mohammad Ashraf Ghani will arrive in India tomorrow. President, Ghani, who will be in India for a one-day official visit will build upon the recent high level bilateral exchanges between the two countries.

During his visit, President Ghani will meet President Ram Nath Kovind. Later, he will hold delegation level talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will also host lunch in the honour of the Afghan leader. External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj will also call on President Ghani. President Ghani will also give a public address at Vivekanand International Foundation.