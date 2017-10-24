Free Press Journal
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani arrives in Delhi, will meet PM Modi, President Kovind

— By Asia News International | Oct 24, 2017 11:23 am
New Delhi: Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani on Tuesday morning arrived in Delhi.

President, Ghani, who is in India for a one-day official visit will build upon bilateral ties between the two countries. During his visit, President Ghani will meet President Ram Nath Kovind. Later, he will hold delegation level talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will also host lunch in the honour of the Afghan leader.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj will also call on President Ghani. President Ghani will also give a public address at Vivekanand International Foundation.


