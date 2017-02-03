Afghan investors to get Indian visa for five years, tourist visa duration also extended

Kabul: India has announced to provide visas for one to five years with continuous stay of up to 180 days during each business visit to Afghan businessmen investing in the country and the duration of tourist visa has been enhanced to one year.

“Embassy of India, Kabul is pleased to inform all Afghan nationals that with effect from 1 February 2017 Indian visa regime has been further liberalised to make it even more convenient for Afghan nationals to visit India,” said an official statement.

The statement said that the duration of ‘Tourist Visa’ has been enhanced to one year with continuous stay of 90 days during each such visit, as against the existing provision of stay of 30 days. The provision of a gap of 60 days between two tourism visits, however, remains unchanged.

It added that to encourage Afghan businessmen to visit India to further enhance Indo-Afghan trade ties, Afghan businessmen investing in India or having a large trade turnover with India, depending on volume of their investment/trade, shall be issued Indian visas for a duration of one to five years, with continuous stay of up to 180 days during each such business visit, subject to production of relevant business documents.

The statement expressed confidence that these changes in the visa regime would further strengthen the historic people to people and business ties between the two countries.