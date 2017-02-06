Afghan diplomat killed by security guard in Pakistan

Karachi: An Afghan diplomat was shot dead inside the Afghan consulate here in Pakistan on Monday by a security guard, police said.

Police officer Azad Khan told reporters that the consulate’s Third Secretary, Mohammad Zaki, was killed in the firing and the motives behind the incident were being investigated.

He said the guard was now in police custody.

The Afghan Ambassador to Pakistan, Omar Zakhilwal, said the firing took place at around 12.30 p.m. and was “carried out by an Afghan guard inside the compound, resulting in fatality of one of our diplomats.

“It seems to be a personal dispute related criminal act,” he added.

Paramilitary troops and police arrived at the scene after the gunshots were heard. Law enforcement agents surrounded the consulate and arrested the shooter.