Afghan bomber kills 19, Taliban rejects cease-fire extension

Kabul : A suicide attack in restive eastern Afghanistan on Sunday killed at least 18 people in a crowd celebrating the Eid holiday, the second assault in as many days to mar an unprecedented ceasefire.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the suicide attack in Jalalabad city, outside the office of the Nangarhar provincial governor.

The Islamic State group, which was not part of the truce, had claimed an even deadlier blast near the city a day earlier. Further dampening hopes for peace after jubilant scenes during the ceasefire over the Muslim holiday, the Taliban announced they would not be extending the truce beyond tonight.

Nangarhar provincial health director Najibullah Kamawal put the death toll from today’s blast at 18 with 49 wounded.

“Some of the wounded are in a serious condition,” Kamawal added, suggesting the death toll could rise.

Governor’s spokesman Attaullah Khogyani said 14 people had been killed and 45 wounded when the bomber on foot blew himself up among a crowd of Taliban fighters, local elders and civilians leaving the governor’s compound after attending a special event for Eid.

On Sunday, a suicide assault on a gathering of Taliban, security forces and civilians in the province killed at least 36 people and wounded 65, Kamawal told AFP. The Islamic State group’s Afghanistan franchise claimed responsibility for that attack.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid announced the decision to resume fighting after President Ashraf Ghani said Saturday a government truce with the militants would be extended. He asked the group to reciprocate.

“The ceasefire ends tonight and our operations will begin, inshallah (God willing). We have no intention to extend the ceasefire,” Mujahid told AFP in a WhatsApp message.

Mujahid made no reference to Ghani’s announcement. The first formal nationwide ceasefire since the 2001 US invasion had been widely welcomed across the country as Afghans – Taliban, security forces and civilians – celebrated Eid, the holiday that caps the fasting month of Ramadan.