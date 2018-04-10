Abu Dhabi University launches ‘happiness course’

Abu Dhabi : Abu Dhabi University has launched a happiness course as part of its Public Health programme’s core requirements across campuses in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain.

Marking the first time that such a curriculum is to be offered at ADU, the Introduction to Happiness and Positive Psychology Course focuses on the definition of happiness, positive psychology, principles of positive psychology and happiness as well as on positive psychology strategies and the practical application of happiness, a report said on Monday.

It will also cover the core components of positive psychology with an emphasis on the optimistic side of human nature and the most effective ways for individuals to thrive and achieve their potential.

At the launch, Deena Elsori, Head of Department of Applied Sciences and Mathematics at ADU, said: “The happiness course is a fruitful outcome of several rigorous workshops and training programmes for our faculty members on the concept and notion of happiness.

“We are confident that this first-of-its-kind course will help our students focus better on their individual well-being,” Elsori said.