Abe urges to remove ‘comfort woman’ statue

— By FPJ Bureau | Jan 09, 2017 07:53 am
Tokyo :  Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has called on South Korea to remove a statue of a “comfort woman” which has reignited a diplomatic row over Tokyo’s wartime sex slavery. Tensions spiked when Tokyo recalled its ambassador over the statue which was placed outside its consulate in Busan, symbolising women forced to work in Japanese military brothels mostly during World War II.

