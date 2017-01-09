Tokyo : Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has called on South Korea to remove a statue of a “comfort woman” which has reignited a diplomatic row over Tokyo’s wartime sex slavery. Tensions spiked when Tokyo recalled its ambassador over the statue which was placed outside its consulate in Busan, symbolising women forced to work in Japanese military brothels mostly during World War II.
Abe urges to remove ‘comfort woman’ statue
Tagged with: Busan Shinzo Abe Tokyo World War II
JUST ARRIVED
-
Deepika follows Priyanka at the Golden Globes 2017
-
Donald Trump hits back at ‘Clinton lover’ Meryl Streep after her Golden Globes speech
-
Rs 5 lakh each to victims of unrest in Kashmir Valley: Mehbooba Mufti
-
Smartphone use ups dry-eye disease risk in kids
-
Will present Motor Vehicles Bill in Budget Session: Nitin Gadkari
EDITOR’S PICK
What to expect as the Donald Trump era Begins
What is however clear is that the Trump era will be different from all the previous administrations, even the Republican…
Demonetisation flops: What next?
Modi is confronted by a lacklustre opposition that cannot even derive political advantage from the monumental note ban failure. It…
China’s shielding of Masood a shame
In a move that is dismissive of India’s sensitivity and supportive of Pakistan’s encouragement of terror against India, China has,…
BJP must redeem promiseof electoral reforms
The two-day BJP national executive meeting held late last week was an exercise in back-patting in a tone that was…
Way ahead for GST with certain provisions
DUAL control by State and Centre is bad as it will force businesses to deal with two bureaucracies and pay…