Abbas will not meet US Vice President Pence: Palestine official

Ramallah : Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas will not receive US Vice President Mike Pence during his scheduled visit to the region this month in response to US President Donald Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, a Palestinian official said on Saturday.

“There will be no meeting with Pence, this is clear and the issue is bigger than just a meeting,” Majdi al-Khalidi, Abbas’s presidential adviser for diplomatic affairs, told Voice of Palestine radio.

Al-Khalidi added that “the US in its decision on Jerusalem has crossed and passed all red lines”.

Pence is scheduled to arrive in the Palestinian territories on December 19 to meet Abbas as part of a tour of several countries in the region. The White House warned Friday against the cancellation of Pence’s meeting.

In response to the American warning, Al-Khalidi said that “no one threatens the Palestinian people and no one threatens the Palestinian leadership”, Xinhua news agency reported.

“The US won’t be a sponsor for peace again, and it’s not qualified to do so,” Al-Khalidi said, adding “there are many measures that will be taken by the Palestinian leadership soon.”

Al-Khalidi revealed that the next few days will witness great political mobility, meetings and contacts and President Abbas is determined not to get rest until putting things in the right direction.

The declaration of Tramp last Wednesday to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and to sign a decree to transfer the US embassy to the city was met with a large Palestinian, Arab and international rejection