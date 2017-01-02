9 killed in Kazakhstan apartment building collapse: ministry

Moscow: At least nine people were killed after part of an apartment building collapsed in central Kazakhstan, the country’s authorities said today.

“Nine dead people were pulled from the rubble” of the building in the village of Shakhan following the collapse late yesterday, the emergencies committee of the interior ministry in the central Asian nation said in a statement.

It said the victims include three men, three women and three children. A 32-year-old man had been pulled alive from the rubble.

The ministry said it had dispatched 70 emergency workers to take part in the rescue operation.

The remaining residents of the building have been evacuated.

A government committee has been set up to probe the incident, the ministry said.

Building collapses are not uncommon throughout the former Soviet Union, either due to faulty construction or worn-out infrastructure.