Moscow: At least eight people were injured in a knife attack in the Russian city of Surgut on Saturday, officials said.

The man, who apparently stabbed passersby on the street at random, was shot dead by police, BBC reported.

The injured were taken to a hospital and two of them were in a critical condition, the state-owned RIA Novosti news agency reported.

Russia’s Investigations Committee said the attacker had been “liquidated”.

No motive has yet been established.