8 hurt in Russia knife attack

MOSCOW: At least eight people were injured in a knife attack in the Russian city of Surgut on Saturday, officials said.

The man, who apparently stabbed passersby on the street at random, was shot dead by police, BBC reported. The injured were taken to a hospital and two of them were in a critical condition, the state-owned RIA Novosti news agency reported. Russia’s Investigations Committee said the attacker had been “liquidated”. No motive has yet been established.

Regional police said officers fired warning shots at the scene before firing at the suspect who was wearing a balaclava. Eyewitnesses said a police patrol arrived at the site immediately and had to shoot the attacker to stop him.

Two of wounded are in serious condition while five more are stable, a regional government statement said. The city lies some 2,100 kilometres northeast of Moscow in the oil-rich Khanty-Mansi region.