Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#BiggBoss12
#GaneshChaturthi2018
#RahulGandhi
#FuelPriceHike
#AsiaCup2018
#NarendraModi
Home / World / 7 Vietnamese dead, 5 in coma after taking drugs at music festival

7 Vietnamese dead, 5 in coma after taking drugs at music festival

— By Agencies | Sep 17, 2018 03:49 pm
FOLLOW US:

mumbai, mom, mom funeral, neeribai dhiraj patel, parsi women,Representational Image

Hanoi: Seven people died and five are in a coma after taking drugs at an electronic dance music festival in Hanoi late Sunday, officials said, prompting a probe to trace the substance. The victims, all Vietnamese, tested positive for an unspecified drug as local officials banned all EDM festivals in the wake of the fatal incident, which has shocked the conservative capital.

“Police investigators are trying to figure out what type of drug that was,” deputy director of Hanoi police Nguyen Van Vien told reporters Monday.If the deaths are confirmed as drug-related it be one of the worst music festival mass deaths linked to narcotics in recent memory anywhere in the world.

Sunday night’s “Trip To The Moon” festival was hosted by Vietnam Electronic Weekend in Hanoi’s upscale West Lake, a neighbourhood popular among expats, teachers and youth for its nightlife and club scene. Investigators were also trying to confirm who brought drugs into the venue.


“The incident yesterday… was very painful. It was a great loss,” said Tran Xuan Ha, deputy head of the propaganda department in Hanoi’s city government. Tickets to the event cost between USD 21 and USD 135 in a country which has joined Asia’s multi-million-dollar fixation on EDM.

Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK

  • Rehashing an old story

    The exchange of invective between the ruling party and the Congress over the escape of the bank defaulter Vijay Mallya…

  • Reassuring decisions

    Markets seem to have faith in the steps the Government is set to implement to contain the current account deficit…

  • Rahul Gandhi destined for political wilderness?

    Petrol and Diesel, by themselves, have become the most inflammable issues in Indian politics now. The ever-rising prices of petroleum…

  • Grapple with the rupee & oil but don’t panic

    The big news this week was on two key prices. One is the price of the almighty dollar, and the…

  • Justice granted

    The observation of the Supreme Court that a former scientist of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Nambi Narayanan was “unnecessarily…