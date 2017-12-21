7 killed in firing, landmine explosion in Pakistan

Islamabad: At least seven people were killed and four injured on Thursday in an incident of firing and a landmine explosion in Pakistan’s Balochistan province.

Six people were killed and four injured when unidentified gunmen stormed a house in Dera Bugti’s Toba Nokani area of the province and opened indiscriminate fire, paramilitary sources said, Dawn reported. The armed men entered the house of a man identified as Gujjar, killing him, his two wives and three children. As the injured were being transferred to a hospital, their vehicle hit a landmine. One person was killed in the ensuing explosion.