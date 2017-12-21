Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#Christmas2017
#Virushka
#Flashback2017
#BiggBoss11
#IndiavsSriLanka
#2GScamVerdict
Home / World / 7 killed in firing, landmine explosion in Pakistan

7 killed in firing, landmine explosion in Pakistan

— By IANS | Dec 21, 2017 03:51 pm
FOLLOW US:

Islamabad: At least seven people were killed and four injured on Thursday in an incident of firing and a landmine explosion in Pakistan’s Balochistan province.

Six people were killed and four injured when unidentified gunmen stormed a house in Dera Bugti’s Toba Nokani area of the province and opened indiscriminate fire, paramilitary sources said, Dawn reported.  The armed men entered the house of a man identified as Gujjar, killing him, his two wives and three children.  As the injured were being transferred to a hospital, their vehicle hit a landmine. One person was killed in the ensuing explosion.


Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK