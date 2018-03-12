7 civilians killed in Afghanistan Taliban attack

Kabul: Seven civilians, including two women and three children, were killed when Taliban militants hit their vehicle with a rocket in Afghanistan‘s Nangarhar province, officials said on Monday.

Two people were also wounded in the attack which occurred at around 8.30 p.m. on Sunday in Nabi Khil locality of Bati Kot district, a government official told Xinhua news agency, adding one of the injured remained in critical condition.

Provincial Governor Mohammad Gulab Mangal condemned the attack. More than 3,430 civilians were killed and over 7,000 others injured in conflict-related incidents in 2017, according to figures released by the UN mission in the country.

The mission has attributed 65 per cent of the civilian casualties to the Taliban and other insurgent groups, 20 per cent to security forces over the period while 11 per cent were attributed to both sides during clashes and the remaining 4 per cent were due to other reasons.