7.5-magnitude earthquake rocks Papua New Guinea

Sydney: An earthquake measuring 7.5 on the Richter scale hit Southern Highlands Province in Papua New Guinea, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said on Monday. However, no casualty was reported.

The earthquake, which occurred on Sunday near Mendi town, was determined to be at 6.149 degrees south latitude and 142.766 degrees east longitude at a depth of 35 km, Xinhua news agency reported. No fatality has been reported in the township of around 50,000 people. However, Don Blakeman from USGS told the media that significant damage was very likely. No tsunami warning has been issued.