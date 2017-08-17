60 killed in Philippines war on drugs

Manila: At least 60 drug suspects have been killed here in the last three days as President Rodrigo Duterte’s fierce war on drugs and crime intensifies.

Police killed at least 28 people overnight in the crackdown, authorities said on Thursday. The killings followed 32 deaths in police raids on Monday night in Bulacan province, which borders the capital.

According to police reports, a total of 223 people were arrested in Manila and Bulacan. The reports said police launched 84 operations in the two regions, the majority of which were “buy-bust” stings.

Duterte unleashed his crackdown on the day he took office on June 30 last year after a convincing win in an election in which he campaigned heavily on a deadly force to wipe out crime and drugs.

From the start of the war to the end of July, police said over 3,400 people were killed in their operations.

On Thursday, Duterte said he would not just pardon police officers who killed drug offenders during the anti-narcotics campaign, but also promote them.