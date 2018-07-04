6 Pakistani security personnel killed, 2 injured in rocket attacks in Balochistan

Karachi: Six Pakistani security personnel were killed and two others critically injured in rocket attacks by militants in the troubled Balochistan province, officials said today.

The incident took place on Monday in a mountainous region 30 kilometres from Mashkay area of Awaran district when the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) members were sweeping the area for mines and explosives. “The militants used rockets to fire on the team from the mountains and in the explosions six members of the BDS were killed, while two others sustained severe injuries,” a senior official of the local administration said.

Attacks on the security forces and installations by militants and separatists in the remote areas of Balochistan are common even as people in the province are trying to weather violence and terror-related incidents since the last few years.