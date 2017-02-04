6 killed in violence; Putin says Ukraine seeking US support

Avdiivka (Ukraine) : Salvos of artillery shook eastern Ukraine on the fifth day of escalated fighting between government troops and Russia-backed separatist rebels. Two Ukrainian troops were killed overnight and 10 others wounded, the government said, while rebels said one of their fighters was killed.

Shelling appeared to intensify after nightfall and both sides on Thursday reported civilian deaths — two in Avdiivka and one in Donetsk city. Reporters for The Associated Press heard Grad rocket launchers fired on both sides of the conflict during the night. In the afternoon, shelling was heard in the distance from Avdiivka, a government-held town just north of Donetsk, the largest rebel-controlled city.

At least 15 people have been reported killed since the fighting around Avdiivka surged over the weekend. More than 9,700 people have been killed since the war with separatist rebels began in April 2014. An agreement reached nearly two years ago called for a cease-fire and a pullback of heavy weaponry by both sides, but skirmishes persist.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday accused Ukraine of starting the latest escalation to rally support from the new US administration and other Western powers.

Ukraine is concerned that President Donald Trump could roll back some sanctions imposed on Russia for its actions in Ukraine, and that European Union members could follow suit.

“The Ukrainian leadership needs money, and the best way to get the EU, the US and international organisations to pay is by posing as a victim of aggression,” Putin said in Budapest after a meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. Shelling over the weekend damaged water, heating and electricity supplies in Avdiivka amid a strong cold snap. Residents’ nerves were raw.

Haley condemns Russia’s ‘aggressive actions’

United Nations: Condemning Russia’s aggressive actions in Ukraine, US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley on Friday used her inaugural speech at Security Council to warn Moscow against escalation of violence there and made it clear that sanctions on Moscow would remain in place until it withdraws from Crimea. “I consider it unfortunate that the occasion of my first appearance is one in which I must condemn the aggressive actions of Russia,” Indian-American Haley said. “It is unfortunate because it is a replay of too many instances over many years in which United States representatives have had to do that,” she said.