6 killed in Nepal helicopter crash

Kathmandu: At least six persons were killed after an Altitude Air airline helicopter crashed in a dense forest area on Saturday, leaving only a woman passenger alive, officials said. According to Nima Nuru Sherpa, Managing Director at Altitude Air Pvt Ltd, the chopper crash-landed in a dense forest area at Meghang Rural Municipality in Dhading district. Rescuers recovered six bodies from the crash site, the Himalayan Times reported. The chopper lost contact with air traffic control at around 8 a.m. after it took off from Samagaun in Gorkha district for Kathmandu with a patient and five other passengers on board.

“The chopper piloted by senior captain Nischal KC was supposed to land in Kathmandu at 8.18 a.m,” said Tribhuvan International Airport General Manager Rajkumar Chhetri.The deceased were identified as senior captain Nischal KC, Hiromi Komatsu from Japan, Dilli Bahadur Gurung of Ramechhap, Hira Sherpa of Dolakha, Sunil Tamang of Sindhupalchowk and Chhowang Nurbu of Gorkha. Lho Ani Dolma Diki of Gorkha who suffered injuries was rescued alive.