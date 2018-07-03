6 Indians killed in Nepal road accident

Kathmandu: Six Indian nationals have been killed in a road accident in Nepal’s Sunsari district close to the Nepal-India border. Four more, including the driver of the jeep, were also injured in the incident late on Monday. They were returning after visiting Bhedetar hill station in Dhankuta district when the incident happened.

The jeep with an Indian number plate plunged deep into the Koshi river that had swollen due heavy rainfall. Three persons were killed on the spot, while three others succumbed to their injuries during treatment, Nepal Police said.

Police Superintendent Ramesh Kumar Lamsal said three bodies were recovered while pulling the jeep out of the river. The occupants belonged to Supaul district of Bihar, he added. The driver, Sushil Kamat, has been arrested. The dead were yet to be identified, Lamsal said.