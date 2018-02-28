6.4 magnitude earthquake hits Papua New Guinea

Yogyakarta: An earthquake measuring 6.4 on the Richter scale hit Papua New Guinea on Wednesday.

Anadolu Agency quoted the National Disaster Management Agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho as saying that the earthquake struck at the depth of 100 kilometers in the Papua islands, 239 kilometers southeast of Boven Digoel Regency in Papua Province.

Despite the huge magnitude, Nugroho said there was no tsunami risk.

This is the second strong quake in the past three days to hit Boven Digoel.

Earlier on Sunday, an earthquake measuring 7.5 on the Richter scale struck off the coast of eastern Indonesia.