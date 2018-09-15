Free Press Journal
$52,701 spent on curtains for Nikki Haley's home amid deep budget cuts

$52,701 spent on curtains for Nikki Haley’s home amid deep budget cuts

— By FPJ Bureau | Sep 15, 2018 12:11 am
New York: The US State Department spent about $52,701 last year on custom­is­ed and mechanised curt­ains for the official resi­dence of US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley at a time when the department was undergoing deep bud­get cuts and had frozen hiring, said the media.

The NYT report said Haley is the first US ambassador to live in the residence, located in a new building just blocks away from the UN headquarters here.

A spokesman for Haley said plans to buy the curtains were made in 2016, during the Obama administration and Haley had no say in the purchase. The curtains themselves cost $29,900, while the motors and hardware needed to open and close them automatically cost $22,801, it said, citing contracts.


Installation took place from March to August last year, during Haley’s tenure as ambassador. Haley, 46, is the highest ranking Indian-American in the Trump administration.

The report said Haley’s curtains are more expensive than the $31,000 dining room set purchased for the office of Ben Carson, the secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development. Following the controversial $31,000 purchase, Trump had even considered firing Carson.

