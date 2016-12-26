500 Helmand residents in Afghanistan take up arms against Taliban

Kabul [Afghanistan]: Several residents of the Helmand province in Afghanistan have picked up arms against Taliban in a bid to defend their province and support the security forces.

According to the members of the uprising forces, the number is at least 500 and they are from different districts, reports the Tolo News.

The residents said they made the decision because they were tired of Taliban’s insurgency and urged the government to provide them with arms to fight the insurgents.

“We urge government to give us weapons to serve our country. We will fight against terrorists and Punjabi fighters,” said Safar Mohammad, a public uprising soldier.

“We want to get our freedom from the insurgents. We will eliminate the Punjabi fighters that have come here from Pakistan,” said another public uprising soldier, Abdul Mannan.

Meanwhile, the Helmand officials said they are happy about the public uprising and the men would be provided with necessary equipments.

“The public uprising forces came to Helmand’s capital [Lashkargah city] on Saturday and promised to go to the places where Taliban [fighters] are active in order to support security forces. We will send their message to high-ranking officials,” said Helmand Governor Mohammad Omar Zwak.

This comes after Nad Ali and Marjah districts in Helmand have been reportedly surrounded by the Taliban and roads to many districts have been closed for the past three months due to insecurity.