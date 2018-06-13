5 shot dead in Florida hostage situation

Miami : An armed suspect who barricaded himself inside an apartment in the US state of Florida along with four child hostages shot and killed all of them and then shot himself, police said.

Gary Lindsey Jr., 35, was found dead on Monday night along with children aged 1, 6, 10 and 11. Two were his and the other two were his girlfriend’s, reports ABC News. The police found the five bodies upon entering the apartment at around 9 pm, City of Orlando Police Chief John Mina said.

The standoff began on Sunday night, shortly after Lindsey’s girlfriend contacted the police to report that he had battered her. Lindsey previously had been arrested on domestic violence and arson charges and was on felony probation.