4 injured in Munich subway shooting, suspect arrested

London : Four people were injured on Tuesday in a shooting at an underground train station in the German city of Munich, police said.

The suspect was detained, police said adding that the incident occurred when officers were sent to the Unterfohring station amid reports that a fight had broken out between passengers on a train, Efe news reported.

After the police arrived at the scene, one of the assailants allegedly tried to push an officer onto the train tracks.

The aggressor then managed to disarm one of the police agents and began to shoot. One female officer was hospitalised due to a critical gunshot wound on the head, while the assailant, who was shot, was in serious condition. Two others also sustained minor injuries in the altercation.