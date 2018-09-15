$3L fine on US firm for low wages to H-1B employees

Washington: A US-based IT staffing company has been asked to pay over $300,000 to its 12 H-1B employees for paying them far below their salary and imposed a pena­lty of over $45,000 for flouting the labour provis­i­ons, amid the Trump admi­n­­i­stration’s crackdown against the abu­se of the visa category popular among Indian professionals.

The US Department of Labour Wage and Hour Division during an investigation found the Redmond-based company, which has offices in Bengaluru and Hyderabad, violated the labour provisions of the H-1B visa programme by paying its guest workers far below the required wages, a media release said on Thursday.

People Tech Group Inc has been asked to pay its 12 employees $309,914 and has been slapped with a penalty of $45,564. The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US firms to employ foreign workers in occupational expertise.