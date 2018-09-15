$3L fine on US firm for low wages to H-1B employees
Washington: A US-based IT staffing company has been asked to pay over $300,000 to its 12 H-1B employees for paying them far below their salary and imposed a penalty of over $45,000 for flouting the labour provisions, amid the Trump administration’s crackdown against the abuse of the visa category popular among Indian professionals.
The US Department of Labour Wage and Hour Division during an investigation found the Redmond-based company, which has offices in Bengaluru and Hyderabad, violated the labour provisions of the H-1B visa programme by paying its guest workers far below the required wages, a media release said on Thursday.
People Tech Group Inc has been asked to pay its 12 employees $309,914 and has been slapped with a penalty of $45,564. The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US firms to employ foreign workers in occupational expertise.