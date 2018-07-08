Free Press Journal
Home / World / 38 dead, 50 missing as rain slams Japan

38 dead, 50 missing as rain slams Japan

— By Agencies  | Jul 08, 2018 12:30 am
This picture shows a collapsed rode due to heavy rain in Iizuka city, Fukuoka prefecture on July 7, 2018. Three people were found dead near rain-swollen rivers in Japan on July 6, officials said, as record downpours prompted authorities to order more than 210,000 people to evacuate their homes, with some areas hit by more than a metre of rainfall. / AFP PHOTO / JIJI PRESS / STR / Japan OUT

Tokyo : Torrents of rainfall and flooding battered a widespread area in southwestern Japan on Saturday, with local media casualty reports climbing quickly. Public broadcaster NHK said 38 people were dead, four were injured seriously and 47 were missing. TV footage showed a residential area in Okayama prefecture seeped in brown water spreading like a huge lake. Some people fled to rooftops and balconies and waved furiously at hovering rescue helicopters. Also a 6.0-magnitude earthquake hit Japan on Saturday evening outside Tokyo swaying buildings in the capital, but no tsunami warning was issued, the country’s meteorological agency said.

Okayama prefecture said a man caught in a landslide died, and six others were missing. Evacuation orders had been issued to more than 360,000 people, the prefecture said in a statement. Throughout the affected areas, parked cars sat in pools of water. NHK TV said water had reached as high as 5 metres (16 feet) in the worst-hit areas.


