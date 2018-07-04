Free Press Journal
Home / World / 34 killed in Indonesia boat capsized

— By IANS | Jul 04, 2018 02:59 pm
Jakarta: At least 34 persons were killed while 155 others rescued after a boat capsized off the Indonesian island of Sulawesi, authorities said on Wednesday. A disaster management official said the number of passengers the ferry was carrying exceeded the maximum authorised capacity, reports Efe news. The capsize took place late Tuesday. It was enroute to Selayar island. The boat was also carrying 48 vehicles.

