33 die in Russia after consuming alcohol based lotion

Moscow: At least 33 persons have died in the Siberian city of Irkutsk in the last 24 hours after drinking an alcohol-based lotion, local emergency services said on Monday.

The regional department of the Russian investigation committee reported that 54 persons have been hospitalised and 33 have died, reports Efe.

Irkustk Mayor Dmitri Berdnikov declared a state of emergency in the city on Monday and announced a provisional ban on the sale of all kinds of liquids containing alcohol if they are not certified alcoholic beverages.

Additionally, the committee ordered the seizure of the product, which on its label clearly indicates that it is only for external use.

The Russian Ministry of Health said product samples were being analysed.

According to local media, because of recession in the Russian economy, low-income Russians cannot afford to buy legitimate liquor and use alcohol-based products.–IANS