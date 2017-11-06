32-year-old Indian-origin Kenyan businessman killed in mistaken identity case

Nairobi / New Delhi: Bunty Shah, a 32-year-old Indian-origin Kenyan businessman, was killed in a case of mistaken identity during an anti-terror operation in Nairobi last month, Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj has said.

The Kenyan security forces were conducting anti-terror operations in a building across Shah’s residence. “Bunty thought this was as an intrusion by armed burglars and fired in the air. The security forces returned the fire resulting in Bunty’s death,” Swaraj said in a series of tweets, citing a report received from the high commissioner in Nairobi, reports CNN IBN.

She said the Kenyan Police had “regretted” the incident and the high commission had been instructed to provide all help and assistance to the family. External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Sunday also condoled the death and assured all help to Shah’s family.

The minister on Saturday had asked the Indian mission for a report on the incident after a woman, Netra Parikh, brought the incident to her attention on Twitter. Bunty’s death in the shootout had sparked widespread outrage in Kenya. In a statement, the Shah family, which runs the giant Bobmill Mattresses in Kenya, had called the police apology “too little too late”.

According to media reports in Kenya, the police had initially denied that they had killed him during an operation on October 21 but later claimed that Bunty Shah had fired at them first. In fact, in a statement put out on its Facebook page, the Nairobi Police Service insisted that Shah kept firing at them despite being warned, a sequence that the Shah family has reportedly disputed.

The Shah family, however, according to a media report, contested the police version and asked the independent Policing Oversight Authority for a speedy investigation. Else, it said, the family would get Bunty’s death probed by detectives to get to the bottom of the incident.