30 people die after consuming toxic liquor in Pakistan

Lahore: At least 30 people, mostly Christians, have died and nearly 60 others fell sick after consuming illegally-brewed toxic liquor on Christmas eve in a town in Pakistan’s Punjab province.

The incident took place in a Christian colony in Toba Tek Singh city on December 24 when residents brewed liquor and consumed it, police said.

The liquor, which turned out to be toxic, killed 30 people, mostly Christians, and seriously affected others, a police official was quoted as saying by Geo News.

Over two dozen people were hospitalised as their health deteriorated after consuming the alcohol in Mubarakabad Christian Colony, hospital officials said.

Meanwhile, authorities have formed an inquiry committee to probe the tragedy. According to a police official, a father-son duo have been arrested for making the toxic liquor.

Though Pakistan has allowed some breweries to function, alcohol sales and consumption are strictly prohibited for Muslims and tightly regulated for minority communities and foreigners.

In March, 45 people, including 35 Hindus, had died after consuming spurious liquor during Holi celebrations in Pakistan’s Sindh province.