Home / World / 28 lost lives in twin suicide bombings in Baghdad

28 lost lives in twin suicide bombings in Baghdad

— By IANS | Dec 31, 2016 04:21 pm
Iraqis look at the aftermath following a double blast in a busy market area in Baghdad's central al-Sinek neighbourhood on December 31, 2016. Baghdad has been on high alert since the start on October 17 of an offensive, Iraq's largest military operation in years, to retake the northern jihadist stronghold of Mosul / AFP PHOTO / SABAH ARARIraqis look at the aftermath following a double blast in a busy market area in Baghdad's central al-Sinek neighbourhood on December 31, 2016. Baghdad has been on high alert since the start on October 17 of an offensive, Iraq's largest military operation in years, to retake the northern jihadist stronghold of Mosul / AFP PHOTO / SABAH ARAR

Baghdad: At least 28 persons were killed and 53 injured in twin suicide bomb attacks in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad on Saturday, a source said.

A suspect blew up his explosive vest at the crowded car spare parts market in Sinak area and another suicide bomber detonated himself near a post office in the same area, the Interior Ministry source told Xinhua news agency.

Earlier in the day, the source said the attacks were carried out by roadside bombs and put the toll at 19 dead and 45 injured.


The Islamic State militant group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Terrorist acts, violence and armed conflicts killed 2,885 Iraqis and wounded 1,380 others in November across Iraq, the UN Assistance Mission for Iraq said.

The attacks came as the Iraqi security forces backed by an anti-IS international coalition are carrying out a major offensive to drive out the IS from its last major stronghold in and around Mosul.

Many blame the current chronic instability, cycle of violence and the emergence of extremist groups such as the IS on the US, which invaded and occupied Iraq in March 2003.

