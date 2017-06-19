26 injured as Chinese flight hits turbulence in China

Beijing, A China Eastern Airlines flight from Paris to Kunming Changshui International Airport was today hit by turbulence during landing, injuring 26 people. Flight MU744, departing from Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris, was about to land in Kunming Changshui International Airport in Yunnan province, when it was hit by turbulence, the China Eastern Airlines said in its Weibo account.

The injured are being treated in two hospitals in Kunming, capital of southwest China’s Yunnan Province after the plane landed safely at 8:50 am today, state-run Xinhua news agency reported. Twenty six people were injured, including four with severe injuries, suffered from bone fractures, scalp lacerations, soft tissue injuries and other light wounds, due to baggage falling or crushing on overhead bins, according to the hospitals.

“We felt strong turbulence twice and minor turbulence three times. The process lasted about 10 minutes,” said a passenger surnamed Zhang, who suffered a minor injury and is receiving treatment at Yunnan First People’s Hospital. A number of passengers were thrown from their seats and some were hurt by falling luggage, causing bone fractures, scalp lacerations, soft tissue injuries and other light wounds, according to the passengers and hospitals.

“We applauded when the plane landed safely. We feel lucky the plane did not crash,” said another injured passenger. None of the injured are in critical condition.