2+2 dialogue: India-US ink key defence pact, discuss H-1B visa; 11 significant takeaways

A long-negotiated defence pact under which critical and encrypted defence technologies will be provided to the Indian military by the US was inked on Thursday after the two countries held their first 2+2 dialogue during which they also discussed key issues, including cross-border terrorism, India’s NSG bid and the contentious H1B visa issue.

The two sides held their first 2+2 talks between India External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and their US counterparts Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defence Secretary James Mattis. Sitharaman and Mattis signed the pact as key discussions were held.

Here are some major takeaways from the 2+2 dialogue: