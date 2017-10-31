200 killed in tunnel collapse at Punggye-ri nuclear site in North Korea

A tunnel has collapsed at Punggye-ri nuclear test site in North Korea has reportedly killed around 200 people, according to media reports.

It is believed that 100 people were trapped by a first collapse and another 100 got stuck during a second unsuccessful rescue operation, Japanese station TV Asahi reported. The collapse occurred while a tunnel was being constructed at Punggye-ri in the northeastern part of the country this month, the channel cited North Korean sources as saying.

About 100 workers were killed in the initial accident and there was a collapse during a rescue operation, resulting in a death toll of more than 200, the report said. The incident reportedly took place on October 10 and comes among an escalated war of words between Washington and Pyongang. There are fears of a massive radioactive leak which could spark a Chernobylsque disaster. A South Korean news agency said that the collapse happened during the construction of an underground tunnel.

The test site was affected by North Korea’s sixth nuclear blast on September 3 involving a 100-kiloton hydrogen bomb, which was about seven times more powerful than the atomic bomb dropped by the US on Hiroshima in 1945. Experts have warned that the North’s nuclear test site must have become fatigued and unstable from six nuclear tests, including last month’s latest and most powerful one, that a collapse could happen at any time.

The Korea Meteorological Agency said the test with the hydrogen bomb had created a crater of 60 metres to 100 metres under the mountain where there is a nuclear test site. The agency had also said there is a possibility that radioactive substances may leak out in the future if more nuclear tests are conducted at the site.

Experts had said a series of tremors and landslides near the Punggye-ri nuclear test site meant the sixth and largest blast has destabilised the region, and the site might not be used for much longer to test nuclear weapons. The series of quakes prompted experts to suspect the test of the hydrogen bomb may have damaged the mountainous location where all of North Korea’s six nuclear tests were conducted.

South Korea’s National Intelligence Service has said that North Korea was possibly preparing two new tunnels for tests after the test of the hydrogen bomb. The tunnel used for the first nuclear test had been shut down, while a second tunnel had been used for the next five tests.

This second tunnel could have collapsed after the test of the hydrogen bomb, experts said.