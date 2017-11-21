20 ISIS, Taliban militants killed in Afghanistan

Kabul: At least 20 militants belonging to the Taliban insurgent group and the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group were killed in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan. According to the Khaama Press, the 201st Silab Corps in the East said the militants were killed during the operations in three different districts in the past 24 hours.

At least 17 ISIS militants and three Taliban insurgents were killed in the operation. No group has commented on the incident so far. The U.S. forces based in Afghanistan also conduct airstrikes on militants hideouts as the terror groups attempt to expand their insurgency. Anti-ISIS, as well as anti-Taliban operations, are underway to eliminate the presence of ISIS affiliates in Nangarhar province and the US forces are providing airstrike support to the Afghan forces during the operations.