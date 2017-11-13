2 security personnel, 10 terrorists killed in Pak attack

Peshawar: Two security personnel, including a captain, and 10 terrorists were killed today in exchange of fire during an attack on a security check post in Pakistan’s restive northwest Bajaur Agency, bordering Afghanistan.

Two security personnel were killed and four others were injured when suspected terrorists from across the border in Kunar province of Afghanistan attacked a security check post in Mamond tehisl, along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border area, officials said.

The two security officials identified as captain Junaid Hafeez and Sepoy Raham were killed while four soldiers were also wounded in the attack.

According to the officials, the security forces successfully responded to the attack, killing at least 10 terrorists while they were trying to escape after carrying out the attack.

Pakistan military has also confirmed the attack on security check post in Bajaur Agency.

According to the statement issued today, a group of terrorists from the Afghanistan side attacked Pakistani posts along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border region in Bajaur Agency.

However, the statement stated that the forces effectively responded to the attack and killed 10 fleeing terrorist and wounded several others.