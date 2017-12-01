2 Indians arrested in Nepal for carrying explosives

Kathmandu: Two Indian nationals were arrested in Nepal today on suspicion of carrying explosive devices, police said, ahead of the second phase of parliamentary and provincial elections in the country.

Acting on a tip-off, police checked a passenger bus and arrested the two Indians, this morning.

The two were nabbed at Khanikhola, along the Prithvi Highway, in Dhading district.

Officials at the Khanikhola police station said over the phone that a two-litre pressure cooker fitted with wires and two socket bombs were recovered from the bus, the Himalayan Times reported.

Police suspect that the devices were being brought to Kathmandu to create terror and havoc among voters and candidates.

The bus was heading to the capital from Kakarbhitta. Police declined to reveal the names of the suspects citing ongoing investigation.

With the second phase of parliamentary and provincial elections slated for December 7 in 45 districts across the nation, attacks on candidates have increased.