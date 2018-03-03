2 dead in Central Michigan University shooting, gunman at large

Michigan: At least two people died in a shooting at the Central Michigan University in Mt. Pleasant on Friday. Tweeting out a warning to its students, the university said that the gunman remained at large.

“There has been a report of shots fired at Campbell Hall on campus. Suspect is still at large, police advise all to take shelter. If you see something suspicious, call 911,” it wrote. Officials in Mt. Pleasant city tweeted that the suspect is a black male, armed and dangerous. “The suspect is a 19-year-old black male who is approx. 5 foot 9 inches tall. He is wearing mustard yellow jeans and a blue hoodie. He may have taken off the blue hoodie. He is considered armed & dangerous. If you see the suspect, do not approach him. Call 911,” they tweeted.

Reportedly, the shots were fired at the Campbell hall within the university premises. In another tweet, the CMU Student Government Association advised the students to stay inside locked doors and warned them to not “walk around the campus”. Earlier in February this year, 17 students were killed after a gunman opened fire at a Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Parkland, Florida.