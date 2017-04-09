WARSAW: A train crashed into a lorry at a level crossing in Poland on Friday, injuring 18 passengers, seven seriously. The injured were airlifted to hospitals, Pawel Fratczak, a spokesman for Polish national firefighters said. “The train was carrying between 250 and 300 passengers. One of the carriages derailed,” he said, adding that an investigation was underway to establish the cause of the crash. The accident occurred on Friday afternoon at a level crossing near the town of Ozimek, in southwest Poland.
18 hurt after train crashes into Lorry in Poland
