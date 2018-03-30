17 migrants died in minibus crash in Turkey
Ankara: At least 17 people were killed and 36 injured when a minibus crashed and caught fire in Turkey’s Igdir province, authorities said on Friday.
On Thursday night, the minibus carrying Afghan, Pakistani and Iranian nationals, hit a light pole on the Igdir-Kars highway and caught fire, Xinhua news agency reported.
The vehicle entered Turkey illegally from the Iranian border and most of the passengers were undocumented immigrants, according to the authorities.