Home / World / 17 killed as heavy rains triggers collapse of huge mound of garbage in Mozambique

— By Agencies | Feb 20, 2018 09:13 am
Residents stand next to an excavator working at the site of a dump collapse in a poor district of Maputo on February 19, 2018. At least 17 people were killed when a rubbish mound collapsed, crushing several nearby homes, emergency services said. Torrential rain is thought to have caused the loose waste to shift and crash down on the shacks, trapping the occupants who were sleeping at the time of the incident in the night of February 18. / AFP PHOTO / MAURO VOMBE

Johannesburg: Heavy rains triggered the partial collapse of a huge mound of garbage in Mozambique’s capital, killing 17 people who were buried by debris. Authorities believe more bodies could be buried at the Hulene garbage dump on the outskirts of Maputo, and a search was underway. The garbage in the poor, densely populated area where the disaster happened rose to the height of a three-story building, according to the Portuguese news agency Lusa.

Lusa and Radio Mocambique both reported 17 deaths. Half a dozen homes were destroyed and some residents in the area fled for fear of another collapse. “The mountains of garbage collapsed on the houses and many families were still inside these residences,” Fatima Belchior, a national disaster official, told Lusa. Authorities are trying to help people who lost their homes, she said.

The Hulene garbage dump is the largest such facility in Maputo. People often comb through the garbage, searching for food and items to sell. Health workers have long raised concerns about the impact of the fumes, flies and other hazards of the dump on the surrounding community. Municipal officials have previously discussed the closure of the dump.


