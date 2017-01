Rome: At least 16 people were killed and 39 others injured on Saturday in a bus accident in the city of Verona, according to rescue officials.

The victims were mostly young Hungarians returning home after a trip to France, Efe news reported.

Italian news agency Ansa said a number of the pupils, who were mainly boys aged between 14 and 18, were thrown out of the vehicle when it collided with a pylon.