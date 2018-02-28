15 killed, 40 injured in train collision in Egypt

Cairo: At least 15 people were killed and 40 others injured today when a passenger train collided with a freight train in Egypt, officials said, the latest deadly rail accident in the North African country.

The passenger train collided with the goods train near Kom Hamada station in northern Behira governorate.

The injured were taken to nearby hospitals.

The cause of the accident was not immediately known. The passenger train was en route to Alexandria while the cargo train was heading to Cairo, local media reported.

Egypt’s railway system has a poor safety record, mostly blamed on decades of badly maintained equipment and poor management.

Deadly accidents have claimed hundreds of lives over the years. According to latest figures by the state’s statistics agency, 1,249 train accidents took place last year, the highest since 2009 when the number reached 1,577.

In August, 43 people died in a train collision near the coastal city of Alexandria. In 2016, at least 51 people were killed when two commuter trains collided near Cairo.