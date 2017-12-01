12 injured as terrorists open fire near Peshawar University

Peshawar: At least 12 people have been reportedly injured in a firing incident in Peshawar’s Agriculture Directorate located next to a hostel of the Peshawar University on Friday.

The Dawn quoted police officials, as saying that the terrorists aimed to attack the university hostel. At least three burqa-clad suspects have entered the Directorate and started firing, according to the security sources.

The attack, which is ongoing, reportedly injured 12 people so far. As per the reports, the police said two students, a watchman and a journalist were among the injured. The injured were taken to Khyber Teaching Hospital for treatment.

Reportedly, an explosion was also heard amid intense firing. A heavy contingent of police rushed to the spot and cordoned off. There were about 20 people including the students in the University as it had remained closed today due to Eid Miladun Nabi.

Further details are waited.