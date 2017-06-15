12 dead in London inferno: Here is what we know so far

London: At least 12 persons were confirmed dead and many were reported missing on Wednesday in a major fire that engulfed and consumed a 24-storey apartment complex in west London housing hundreds. “I can confirm twelve fatalities at this time but this figure is likely to rise during what will be a complex recovery operation over a number of days. Many others are receiving medical care,” Commander Stuart Cundy of the Metropolitan Police said.

He said it was likely to be some time before police are able to identify the victims, and added that it was too early to speculate on the cause of the fire, The Telegraph reported. “It was like a scene from a Hollywood movie,” said a resident who escaped from the burning Grenfell Tower. Authorities warned that the toll may go up as nearly 18 of the 79 persons admitted to hospitals were in critical condition.