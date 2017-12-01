Pakistan: Three killed in Peshawar university attack

Peshawar: At least three people were killed and 13 others injured when terrorists wearing burqas attacked a hostel of the University of Agriculture in Pakistan’s Peshawar city on Friday. Four terrorists were also killed, police said.

The attack was claimed by the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan terror group, reported Dawn news. According to initial reports, 16 people were admitted to Khyber Teaching Hospital. Three of them succumbed to their injuries. The identities of the victims were not known. Police officials present at the site of the attack told Dawn news that four terrorists were killed.

The attack began as least five burqa-clad suspects wearing suicide jackets entered the building compound and began firing, reports Geo News. The attackers arrived at the university in a rickshaw. The hostel was officially closed for Eid Miladun Nabi.