11-foot alligator takes a night dip in swimming pool in Florida, watch video

Florida which is well known for its alligator’s problem, on Friday encountered another same problem. On Friday, a couple from Florida found an unusual guest chilling in their backyard swimming pool. The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call at late in the night, from a family Nokomis, Florida about alligator enjoying in their swimming pool. The alligator entered the swimming pool by breaking through a screen in porch.

Homeowner Patricia Carver told WFLA she woke up after her husband heard a loud noise coming from the porch and found the alligator. ‘He opened the curtain and saw the head of a gator and said: “Call 911, call 911!” Carver told the station. ‘I felt a little apprehensive but we could see he really wasn’t moving,’ said Patricia.

Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office called an animal trapper to remove the alligator from the pool. And documented the encounter on Twitter, naming it as ‘Tweet from the Beat’. The alligator was 11 feet long. And also posted a video while the alligator was present in the pool. The video showed a trapper carefully capturing the gator and pulling it out of the pool as it flailed its body in an attempt to break free.