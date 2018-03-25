Free Press Journal
Home / World / 106 passengers stranded in Germany due to drunken co-pilot

106 passengers stranded in Germany due to drunken co-pilot

— By Agencies | Mar 25, 2018 12:10 am
Berlin : A Portuguese airline has apologised for keeping more than 100 passengers stranded at Stuttgart airport in southwestern Germany after one of its flights was canceled last-minute because of a drunken co-pilot. Shortly before the TAP Air Portugal flight was to takeoff to Lisbon on Friday night, an airport employee noticed the co-pilot walking unsteadily and smelling of alcohol.

 He notified airport authorities, which decided to keep the plane on the ground. It wasn’t immediately clear if the 40-year-old co-pilot was detained.


