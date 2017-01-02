10-year-old used as human bomb in Nigeria ambush

Kano (Nigeria) : One person was seriously injured when a suicide bomber aged around 10 blew herself up in a New Year’s Eve attack in the northeastern Nigerian city of Maiduguri, said witnesses and aid workers on Sunday.

The girl approached a crowd buying noodles from a food vendor in the Customs area of the city around 9:30 pm on Saturday and detonated her explosives, they said. Although no one has claimed responsibility the attack bore the hallmark of Boko Haram Islamists who are notorious for using suicide bombers, mostly women and young girls, in attacking civilian targets.

“The girl walked towards the crowd but she blew up before she could reach her target,” said witness Grema Usman who lives in the area.

“She died instantly, while one person was seriously hurt after after he was hit by shrapnel.” “(Judging) from her corpse the girl was around 10 years old,” Usman said.

“The girl was clearly not more than 10 and this could have made her too nervous, making her to detonate the explosives prematurely,” the aid worker suggested.

Borno state police spokesman Victor Isuku, meanwhile, said a second female suicide bomber was caught and lynched by an angry mob. Her bomb was safely detonated by security forces, he said.